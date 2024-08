Pursuant to the completion of the said acquisition, GGT is now a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 20 August 2024.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has completed the acquisition of 55% stake in G.G. Tronics India (GGT) by way of subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 319.38 crore.