Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Marksans Pharma has announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), concluding the inspection as closed
The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly, the firm added.
Earlier, on 18 April 2024, the USFDA conducted good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the companys facility located at Verna Industrial estate, Verna, Goa, India and issued five inspectional observations in Form 483. The inspection was conducted from 9 April to 17 April 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.
The pharma company reported 29.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.75 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 68.66 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.12% YoY to Rs 590.62 crore in first quarter of FY25.
The scrip rose 0.36% to Rs 221.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Centre's lateral entry U-turn due to criticism by LoP in LS and RS, says Congress

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS launches latest Pace Studio in Stockholm, first in Nordic region

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trade around day's high; SBI Life zooms 5%, Bajaj Finserv 4%

Kolkata hospital attack

Health ministry asks central govt-run hospital to enhance security

steel

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon