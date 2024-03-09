Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 71.68 crore

Net profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation declined 4.88% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.71.6877.8840.9939.4638.7440.5238.3140.1131.4133.02