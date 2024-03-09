Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 71.68 croreNet profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation declined 4.88% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales71.6877.88 -8 OPM %40.9939.46 -PBDT38.7440.52 -4 PBT38.3140.11 -4 NP31.4133.02 -5
