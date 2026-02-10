H. S. India standalone net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 15.07% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.097.2317.2119.231.031.100.820.880.620.73

