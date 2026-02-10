Precot consolidated net profit declines 37.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 200.50 crore

Net profit of Precot declined 37.38% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 200.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.200.50203.8811.2112.7915.5119.517.9715.075.789.23

