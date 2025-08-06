H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 5.93 croreNet profit of H. S. India rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.936.19 -4 OPM %8.949.05 -PBDT0.340.31 10 PBT0.130.09 44 NP0.130.10 30
