Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.936.19 -4 OPM %8.949.05 -PBDT0.340.31 10 PBT0.130.09 44 NP0.130.10 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

S&S Power hits the roof after securing order from Transrail Lighting

S&S Power hits the roof after securing order from Transrail Lighting

Gland Pharma gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Gland Pharma gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; pharma shares skid amid looming tariff concerns

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; pharma shares skid amid looming tariff concerns

Euro steadies near one-week high against dollar ahead of retail sales; EURINR above 101 mark

Euro steadies near one-week high against dollar ahead of retail sales; EURINR above 101 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon