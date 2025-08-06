Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated today that the monsoon season has been progressing well. We are also approaching the festival season, which typically brings greater enthusiasm and buoyancy in economic activity. This favourable domestic setting, together with supportive policies of the Government and the Reserve Bank, augurs well for the Indian economy in the near term, as geopolitical uncertainties have somewhat abated, even though global trade challenges continue to linger. Over the medium-term also, the Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order drawing on its inherent strength, robust fundamentals, and comfortable buffers. Domestic growth is holding up and is broadly evolving along the lines of our assessment even though some high-frequency indicators showed mixed signals in May-June. Rural consumption remains resilient1 while urban consumption revival, especially discretionary spending, is tepid. Fixed investment3 supported by buoyant government capex continues to support economic activity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S&S Power hits the roof after securing order from Transrail Lighting

S&S Power hits the roof after securing order from Transrail Lighting

Gland Pharma gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Gland Pharma gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; pharma shares skid amid looming tariff concerns

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; pharma shares skid amid looming tariff concerns

Euro steadies near one-week high against dollar ahead of retail sales; EURINR above 101 mark

Euro steadies near one-week high against dollar ahead of retail sales; EURINR above 101 mark

VRL Logistics spurts as Q1 PAT zooms 273% YoY to Rs 50 cr

VRL Logistics spurts as Q1 PAT zooms 273% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon