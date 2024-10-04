Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds features in Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024

Happiest Minds features in Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it has been recognized among the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place To Work India. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and supportive work environment for women at all levels.

Great Place To Work India's recognition is based on a rigorous assessment that evaluates women's workplace experiences, the company's policies and practices, and its overall commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion. Happiest Minds stood out among numerous organizations for its efforts to create a work environment where women feel supported, valued, and empowered to excel.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

UFlex up 4% as arm to set up aseptic packaging unit in Egypt for $126 mn

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank says sequential rise in deposits outpaced loan growth in Q2

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, at 82,250, Nifty down 100pts, at 25,150; IT index up

flood, Nepal Flood, Kathmandu Flood

India stands firm with Nepal amid disastrous floods, offers hand of help

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon