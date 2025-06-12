Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Anand brings rich leadership experience from his previous roles and joins us from Mindteck, a publicly listed IT service company. During his six-year tenure with them, he played a pivotal role in improving financial discipline and operational efficiency and successfully turning the organization back to profitability by guiding the business towards stability and sustainable growth.
Anand is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Certified Public Accountant - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a graduate degree in commerce from the Bangalore University.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content