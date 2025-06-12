Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Jun 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies has appointed Anand Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his role as CFO, Anand will be reporting to Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director of the Company.

Anand brings rich leadership experience from his previous roles and joins us from Mindteck, a publicly listed IT service company. During his six-year tenure with them, he played a pivotal role in improving financial discipline and operational efficiency and successfully turning the organization back to profitability by guiding the business towards stability and sustainable growth.

Anand is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Certified Public Accountant - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a graduate degree in commerce from the Bangalore University.

 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

