Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Macmillan Learning India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
For a consideration of Rs 4.5 cr
Happiest Minds Technologies has executed share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Macmillan Learning India, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the agreement. On closing the said transaction, Macmillan Learning India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4.5 crore.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by 30 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Macmillan Learning India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Macmillan group, USA. The subsidiary provides software development services to the Macmillan group and has been working as an ''Offshore Development Centre.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon