Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Macmillan Learning India

The acquisition is expected to be completed by 30 April 2024.

Happiest Minds Technologies has executed share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Macmillan Learning India, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the agreement. On closing the said transaction, Macmillan Learning India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4.5 crore.