Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 31.76 croreNet profit of Harish Textile Engineers rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.7630.76 3 OPM %8.443.71 -PBDT1.930.54 257 PBT1.500.13 1054 NP1.160.08 1350
