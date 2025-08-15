Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gogia Capital Growth reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gogia Capital Growth reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales decline 90.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of Gogia Capital Growth reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.212.15 -90 OPM %-152.3862.33 -PBDT-0.044.19 PL PBT-0.044.19 PL NP-0.044.19 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
