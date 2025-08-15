Barak Valley Cements standalone net profit declines 20.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 57.52 croreNet profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 20.63% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.5253.39 8 OPM %10.0112.94 -PBDT4.895.69 -14 PBT3.474.28 -19 NP2.543.20 -21
