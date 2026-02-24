Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.3, down 4.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.3, down 4.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.Infosys Ltd has lost around 24.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 22.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31550.5, down 5.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 163.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1273, down 4.04% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 28.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 18.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

