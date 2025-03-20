Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India Ltd Falls 4.78%

Havells India Ltd Falls 4.78%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.86% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd lost 4.78% today to trade at Rs 1483. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.3% to quote at 55025.22. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.71% and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Havells India Ltd has lost 1.86% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5320 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22719 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2104.95 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1380.55 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ksolves India Ltd Surges 6.58%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.4%

Ksolves India Ltd Surges 6.58%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.4%

Paras Defence soars after receiving contract worth Rs 142 crore from CHESS

Paras Defence soars after receiving contract worth Rs 142 crore from CHESS

Stocks Rally as Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts

Stocks Rally as Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Barometers end with small gains; oil & gas shares advance

Barometers end with small gains; oil & gas shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon