Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 21,919, a premium of 79.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,839.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 21.65 points or 0.09% to 21,839.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.53% to 13.47.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News