Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 21,919, a premium of 79.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,839.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 21.65 points or 0.09% to 21,839.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.53% to 13.47.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

