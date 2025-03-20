Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India Ltd Surges 6.58%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.4%

Ksolves India Ltd Surges 6.58%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.4%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ksolves India Ltd has added 1.97% over last one month compared to 10.85% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Ksolves India Ltd gained 6.58% today to trade at Rs 438.2. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.4% to quote at 36125.48. The index is down 10.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.07% and Rashi Peripherals Ltd added 2.63% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 0.34 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ksolves India Ltd has added 1.97% over last one month compared to 10.85% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5459 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13623 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 324 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paras Defence soars after receiving contract worth Rs 142 crore from CHESS

Paras Defence soars after receiving contract worth Rs 142 crore from CHESS

Stocks Rally as Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts

Stocks Rally as Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals Future Cuts

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Barometers end with small gains; oil & gas shares advance

Barometers end with small gains; oil & gas shares advance

Avenue Supermarts invests Rs 175 cr in arm, Avenue E-commerce

Avenue Supermarts invests Rs 175 cr in arm, Avenue E-commerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon