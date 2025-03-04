HBL Engineering consortium bags order worth Rs 148 cr from West Central Railway

Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
HBL Engineering announced that a Letter of Acceptance from "Bhopal Division of West Central Railway has been received in the name of HBL-Shivakriti Consortium for an order worth Rs.148.44 crore (inclusive of GST @ 18%) for provision of KAVACH in Bina- Itarsi- Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section and UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda of Bhopal Division Over West Central Railway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

