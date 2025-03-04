Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab and Sind Bank rises after Infomerics Ratings affirms 'AA' rating

Punjab and Sind Bank rises after Infomerics Ratings affirms 'AA' rating

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Punjab and Sind Bank added 1.38% to Rs 38.96 after the bank said that Infomerics Ratings has reaffirmed the rating assigned to its Tier-II bonds at 'IVR AA' with 'stable' outlook.

Infomerics Ratings stated that the rating continues to derive strength from sovereign ownership with continued support, adequate capitalisation, diversified loan book and improvement in earnings profile over the years.

However, the ratings are constrained by moderate asset quality albeit improving, moderate resource profile, relatively moderate size & geographically concentrated operations.

The credit rating agency expects outlook to remain stable on the expectations of continued support from the Government of India (GoI), growth in advances, healthy resource profile, comfortable capitalization levels and improvement in asset quality.

 

The agency further said that a substantial growth in advances and deposits, profitability, and capitalization levels of the bank and substantial improvement in asset quality.

Also Read

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 22,050; BSE SmallCap up 1%; SBI, Zomato rally 3%

IND vs AUS head-to-head ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy semifinal: India vs Australia head-to-head in ICC events

India vs Australia semifinal live score updates today

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: India vs Australia live toss at 2 PM IST today

Blue Star

Blue Star extends rally on healthy business outlook; surges 20% in 4 days

Ramkrishna Forgings share price

Ramkrishna Forgings shares buck market trend, surge 4%; here's why

However, any weakening of linkages with Government of India (GoI), any major increase in slippage leads to weakening of asset quality, thereby impacting the earnings profile or any material decline in overall capital adequacy ratios below the current level could lead to negative rating action.

Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) is a mid-sized corporate-focused public sector bank based out of New Delhi that operates through a network of 1,584 branches as on 31 December 2024 with branch concentration in north India. The Government of Indias (GOI) shareholding in the bank stood at 98.25% as on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equinox India jumps after board OKs key growth initiative proposals

Equinox India jumps after board OKs key growth initiative proposals

EC announces bye-election schedule for five Maharashtra legislative council seats

EC announces bye-election schedule for five Maharashtra legislative council seats

Ashoka Buildcon receives provisional certificate for NHAI project in Karnataka

Ashoka Buildcon receives provisional certificate for NHAI project in Karnataka

EAM Jaishankar to Visit UK and Ireland to strengthen bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar to Visit UK and Ireland to strengthen bilateral ties

Amit Shah stresses swift justice and high conviction rates in Goa's new criminal laws

Amit Shah stresses swift justice and high conviction rates in Goa's new criminal laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025NAPS Global India IPOIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon