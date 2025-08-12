Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
HBL Engineering has received a letter of acceptance from West Central Railway for suvey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at stations/LC Gates locations including erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH in Kota-Ruthiyai section and Sogaria-Kota "C" Section (166 Rkm) of Kota division of West Central Railway. The value of the contract is Rs 54.12 crore.

With this, the total accumulated order book stands at Rs 4,083.17 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon