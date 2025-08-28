Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Aug 28 2025

HDFC Bank has today i.e. on 28 August 2025 allotted 7,67,70,39,761 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, to the eligible members of the Bank whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 27 August 2025, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 15,35,40,79,522 divided into 15,35,40,79,522 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

 

Aug 28 2025

