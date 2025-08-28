Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance Minister emphasises government committed to addressing concerns of exporting community says FIEO

Finance Minister emphasises government committed to addressing concerns of exporting community says FIEO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured an exporters' delegation that the government stands firmly with them and is committed to addressing their concerns, while exploring every possible avenue to safeguard their interests amidst high US tariffs, Federation of Indian Export Organisations or FIEO said in a statement. A delegation of the FIEO today called on the finance minister to apprise her of the challenges faced by Indian exporters due to the recent escalation of tariffs imposed by the United States. The immediate concern of the exporting community is the adverse impact of higher tariffs on market access, competitiveness, and employment generation.

 

The finance minister reassured the delegation that the Government stands firmly behind Indian exporters in this hour. She emphasized that the Government is committed to addressing all concerns of the exporting community and will explore every possible avenue to safeguard their interests. Sitharaman also underlined the importance of protecting workers' livelihoods, calling upon industry leaders to reassure employees of job continuity even amidst global headwinds. She affirmed that the Government will extend comprehensive support to exporters to sustain growth momentum and uphold India's resilience in international trade.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rupee settles higher as dollar turns weak; Tariff concerns cap upside

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times

India's industrial output growth accelerates to 4-month high of 3.5% in July

Sensex sinks 706 pts, Nifty clings to 24,500 in U.S. tariff storm

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.59%

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

