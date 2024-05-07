Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 753.92 points or 2.11% at 34997.56 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 7.56%), Lupin Ltd (down 5.62%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 5.61%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.97%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 4.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 4.62%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.35%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.15%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 4.07%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.74%).

On the other hand, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.13%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 1.86%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 1.78%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.95 or 0.5% at 73522.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.2 points or 0.58% at 22312.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 755.02 points or 1.62% at 45937.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 257.12 points or 1.81% at 13933.87.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2836 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

