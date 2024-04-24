Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.55 points or 0.82% at 34870.3 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 5%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.44%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.6%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.47%),Cipla Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 2.14%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 2.02%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.02%), Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 1.87%), and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 5%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 4.14%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.87%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

