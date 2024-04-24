Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Healthcare stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.55 points or 0.82% at 34870.3 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 5%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.44%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.6%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.47%),Cipla Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 2.14%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 2.02%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.02%), Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 1.87%), and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 1.77%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 5%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 4.14%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.87%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.
On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon