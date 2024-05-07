Business Standard
Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 48.61% to Rs 8.69 crore
Net Loss of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.61% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 51.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.6916.91 -49 51.6772.15 -28 OPM %0.81-0.71 -0.350.83 - PBDT-0.02-0.20 90 -0.400.12 PL PBT-0.15-0.33 55 -0.53-0.01 -5200 NP-0.15-0.33 55 -0.53-0.03 -1667
First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

