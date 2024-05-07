Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Vaghani Techno-Build rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 192.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Salasar Techno bags order worth over Rs 200 crore from ZETWERK

Salasar Techno receives NOA from TANGEDCO for contract worth Rs 1,034 crore

Salasar Techno Engineering successfully bids for acquisition of EMC (under liquidation)

Sensex slides 514 pts; pharma shares underpressure

IDFC consolidated net profit declines 89.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy commences operations at Ramsarup plant

Board of Va Tech Wabag approves proposal for shareholders agreement for execution of Thane Municipal Corporation project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon