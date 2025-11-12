HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.10% to Rs 40.50 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 81.30% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 102.10% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.5020.04 102 OPM %8.725.89 -PBDT2.971.18 152 PBT3.041.08 181 NP2.231.23 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content