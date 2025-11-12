Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 65.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.70% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure declined 65.12% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.70% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.554.45 -43 OPM %-5.887.42 -PBDT0.490.77 -36 PBT0.310.59 -47 NP0.150.43 -65
