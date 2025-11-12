Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 22.63 croreNet profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.6319.06 19 OPM %3.713.78 -PBDT0.490.36 36 PBT0.160.04 300 NP0.110.03 267
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content