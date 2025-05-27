Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 2033.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.84% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease rose 2033.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.84% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.11% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.071.28 140 8.654.55 90 OPM %95.1153.91 -93.5377.14 - PBDT0.990.09 1000 2.231.30 72 PBT0.950.06 1483 2.081.19 75 NP0.640.03 2033 1.480.87 70
