Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.91% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 192.86% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.771.15 54 5.215.01 4 OPM %42.9450.43 -48.3741.72 - PBDT0.21-0.15 LP 0.560.41 37 PBT0.18-0.18 LP 0.450.30 50 NP0.19-0.20 LP 0.410.14 193
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content