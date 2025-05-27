Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 53.91% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 192.86% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.771.15 54 5.215.01 4 OPM %42.9450.43 -48.3741.72 - PBDT0.21-0.15 LP 0.560.41 37 PBT0.18-0.18 LP 0.450.30 50 NP0.19-0.20 LP 0.410.14 193

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

