Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Hemadri Cements reported to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.77% to Rs 7.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales014.36 -100 7.9555.86 -86 OPM %0-25.77 --243.40-18.87 - PBDT-4.45-3.91 -14 -19.62-10.93 -80 PBT-4.85-4.39 -10 -21.22-12.81 -66 NP-10.69-2.51 -326 -27.06-10.93 -148

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

