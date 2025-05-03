Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 76.35 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance declined 43.84% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 76.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 22.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales76.3566.77 14 306.00235.28 30 OPM %56.0259.77 -56.0455.03 - PBDT6.3211.49 -45 32.3330.58 6 PBT5.5310.85 -49 29.4827.56 7 NP4.017.14 -44 22.7819.90 14
