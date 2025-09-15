Hemisphere Properties India allots preference shares of Rs 75 cr to Govt. of India

Hemisphere Properties India has allotted 7.50 crore Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (Tranche-4) of face value Rs 10/- each, at par, aggregating to Rs 75 crore , on a private placement basis to the Promoter of the Company, i.e., the President of India acting through the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The shares are unlisted and the pricing and terms relating to the issue of shares will remain consistent with prior disclosures.
