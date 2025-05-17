Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 5.75% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 1048.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 950.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.71% to Rs 188.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 4134.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1048.47950.57 10 4134.603793.90 9 OPM %7.477.22 -7.845.35 - PBDT80.7070.50 14 336.50205.91 63 PBT62.8854.83 15 266.95145.09 84 NP38.1740.50 -6 188.28106.55 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

