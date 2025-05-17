Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 619.15 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 5.46% to Rs 49.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 619.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 561.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.13% to Rs 52.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 1956.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2168.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales619.15561.75 10 1956.522168.91 -10 OPM %16.3317.14 -8.6712.28 - PBDT90.5485.93 5 137.03250.87 -45 PBT71.2368.79 4 75.11192.08 -61 NP49.0151.84 -5 52.21134.32 -61
