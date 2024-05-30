Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 125.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 950.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 83.77% to Rs 106.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 3793.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3240.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 125.88% to Rs 40.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 950.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 817.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.