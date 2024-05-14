Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp joins ONDC network for selling two-wheeler parts and accessories

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp has joined the ONDC Network, thereby becoming the first auto company in the country to join the network.
Hero MotoCorp already has the largest physical distribution and service network in Indian Auto Industry. Partnering with ONDC will further enhance the reach and convenience, providing an easily accessible digital mode to customers. The Open Network will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise. Customers can easily discover Hero Genuine Parts by using any buyer apps on the Network, such as Paytm and Mystore, among others.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

