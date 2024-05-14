TCS to set up a Global AI Center of Excellence in Paris

Tata Consultancy Services has announced the creation of a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence in Paris, during the Choose France Summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The new AI center will be based in the upcoming TCS PacePort in the La Dense area of Paris, which will be inaugurated in June 2024, becoming the 7th such facility in TCS' global Pace network, following Amsterdam, London, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Tokyo.

The TCS AI Center of Excellence in Paris will leverage TCS' global ecosystem of startups, academia, and research organizations to bring the best of global capabilities to French companies. The new center will join France's growing AI ecosystem and tap into its deep talent base in design and engineering, to build advanced technologies in the space of human-centric AI. It will focus on pushing the boundaries of how AI can be designed and evolved to address business efficiencies and societal priorities. The impact areas shall include some of the key priorities listed in France's National Strategy for AI, as part of the France 2030 plan.

The center will, initially, focus on areas such as brain-computer interface, building empathy in machines, and unleashing the power of AI in arts and culture. The leading position that Paris has as a global hub of culture, arts and design will provide added impetus to this initiative.

