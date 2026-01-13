Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5694, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 21.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5694, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 4.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28011.75, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5702.5, down 0.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

