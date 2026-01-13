A B Infrabuild gains after bagging Rs 55-cr order from East Coast Railways

A B Infrabuild advanced 3.40% to Rs 19.18 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 55.26 crore for a new infrastructure project from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order pertains to the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) in lieu of Level Crossing No. 341, located between Jhadupudi and Sompeta railway stations on the main line under the Khurda Road Division. The project involves a composite girder structure with proposed spans of 1x36 metres, 2x24 metres and 4x18.75 metres RCCT-beam girders at railway kilometre 641/1921.

The total contract value stands at Rs 55,26,31,365.74 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

A B Infrabuild engaged in construction, alter, improve, maintain, enlarge, pull down, remove, replace and develop, work, manage, and roads, railways, branches and sidings, bridges; and other constructions related to civil works.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 43.6% to Rs 2.11 crore, while revenue from operations declined 21% to Rs 37.30 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

