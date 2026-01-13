Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Infrabuild gains after bagging Rs 55-cr order from East Coast Railways

A B Infrabuild gains after bagging Rs 55-cr order from East Coast Railways

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

A B Infrabuild advanced 3.40% to Rs 19.18 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 55.26 crore for a new infrastructure project from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order pertains to the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) in lieu of Level Crossing No. 341, located between Jhadupudi and Sompeta railway stations on the main line under the Khurda Road Division. The project involves a composite girder structure with proposed spans of 1x36 metres, 2x24 metres and 4x18.75 metres RCCT-beam girders at railway kilometre 641/1921.

The total contract value stands at Rs 55,26,31,365.74 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

 

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

A B Infrabuild engaged in construction, alter, improve, maintain, enlarge, pull down, remove, replace and develop, work, manage, and roads, railways, branches and sidings, bridges; and other constructions related to civil works.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 43.6% to Rs 2.11 crore, while revenue from operations declined 21% to Rs 37.30 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains on securing Rs 87-cr NHAI work order

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains on securing Rs 87-cr NHAI work order

Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.3%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.3%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.5%, Gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.5%, Gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions