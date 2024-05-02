Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp sells 5.33 lakh units in April 2024

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp sold 533,585 units of motorcycles and scooters in April 2024. This translates into a robust 34.7% growth over the corresponding month (April 2023), when it had sold 3.96 lakh units and a sequential growth of 9% over the previous month's (March 2024) sales of 490,415.
The volume growth in the month of April highlights the company's sales trend, especially in the 125cc and 400+cc segments. The Xtreme 125R is witnessing a strong pull across the country and the company is swiftly ramping-up supplies to ensure smooth deliveries.
First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

