Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp slides as total sales drop 18% YoY in Dec'24

Hero MotoCorp slides as total sales drop 18% YoY in Dec'24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp declined 1.98% to Rs 4,225.25 after the company said that its total sales tumbled 17.53% to 32,4906 units in December 2024 as compared with 39,3952 units in December 2023.

The companys motorcycle sales decreased 15.83% to 29,8516 units, while scooter sales tumbled 32.84% to 26,390 units in December 2024 over December 2023.

During the period under review, sales of motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market aggregated to 294,152 units (down 22.15% YoY), while exports of the same were at 30,754 units (up 90.9% YoY).

The companys electric vehicle brand, VIDA, crossed a significant milestone by achieving 46,662 retail sales during the same period.

 

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services. The company is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.29% to Rs 1,045.89 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,210.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NHPC gains on Rs 250-cr mega insurance claim for Teesta-V loss

NHPC gains on Rs 250-cr mega insurance claim for Teesta-V loss

Nifty slides below 24,100; IT shares underperform

Nifty slides below 24,100; IT shares underperform

Bank of Maharashtra edge higher after Q3 gross advances spurts 21% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra edge higher after Q3 gross advances spurts 21% YoY

IRFC signs MoU with REMCL

IRFC signs MoU with REMCL

Hero Motorcorp records 18% decline in Dec sales volumes

Hero Motorcorp records 18% decline in Dec sales volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon