NHPC gains on Rs 250-cr mega insurance claim for Teesta-V loss

NHPC gains on Rs 250-cr mega insurance claim for Teesta-V loss

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

NHPC advanced 1.93% to Rs 84.04 after the company announced that it has received a second on-account gross payment of Rs 250 crore under its Mega Insurance Policy.

This payment is related to the business interruption (BI) loss caused by the flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on 4 October 2023.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 67.40% stake in the company.

The company reported a 41.19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.97 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,545.85 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 4.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,051.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

