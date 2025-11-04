Hero MotoCorp slips as total dispatches fall 6% YoY in October 2025

Hero MotoCorp declined 2.26% to Rs 5,414 after the company reported total dispatches of 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in October 2024.
Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 604,829 vehicles (down 7.99% YoY), while exports added up to 30,979 vehicles (up 42.83% YoY).
While motorcycle sales decreased by 570,753 units (down 10.22% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 50.22% YoY to 65,005 units in October 2025.
VIDA, powered by Hero, continued to record strong growth during the festive months, with approximately 16,000 VAHAN registrations in October, 2025, marking a 24% growth over the previous month and over twice the registrations compared to the same period last year.
Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.
The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content