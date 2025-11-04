Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 3.25%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.13%

Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 3.25%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.13%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 395.15. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.13% to quote at 3115.16. The index is up 8.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd increased 2.44% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 2.21% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 9.77 % over last one year compared to the 6.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 429.9 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon