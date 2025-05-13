Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

HFCL bags Rs 157-cr order for BharatNet Phase III project in West Bengal

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

HFCL has announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 157 crore for the supply of various types of optical fiber cables under the BharatNet Phase III Project in the West Bengal Telecom Circle.

The order has been awarded by Tera Software, a consortium partner of ITI. The project involves the supply of different types of optical fiber cables and is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions. It further confirmed that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

 

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, Wi-Fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 73.65 crore on a 2% fall in revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The counter shed 0.06% to Rs 81.88 on the BSE.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

