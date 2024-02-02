HFCL consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 1032.31 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 14.45% to Rs 82.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 96.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 1032.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1085.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1032.311085.8411.3115.56127.13157.05107.86136.9282.2496.13