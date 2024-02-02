Sensex (    %)
                        
HFCL consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 1032.31 crore
Net profit of HFCL declined 14.45% to Rs 82.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 96.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 1032.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1085.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1032.311085.84 -5 OPM %11.3115.56 -PBDT127.13157.05 -19 PBT107.86136.92 -21 NP82.2496.13 -14
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

