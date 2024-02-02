AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 40.16% to Rs 2.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 48.39% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 40.16% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.283.81110.0988.192.273.322.263.281.442.79