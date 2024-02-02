Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 30.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 954.90 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 30.78% to Rs 93.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 134.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 954.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1037.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.954.901037.9013.398.23139.4097.20124.2082.9093.10134.50